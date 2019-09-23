Rachel Tam named MVC Player of the Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The MVC-leading University of Evansville volleyball team has earned conference recognition for the third week in a row as senior Rachel Tam has been named the league’s Player of the Week on Monday.
Highlighting the previous week for Tam was a new school record of 39 kills in the win over Tennessee Tech. Her total is second all-time in Valley history.
“The sacrifice the girls did by running open gyms and working out together is really paying off,” UE coach Fernando Morales said. “This is a total team effort; we have had three different players earn conference awards and two others leading the league in stats.”
In Evansville's four matches this week, senior Rachel Tam recorded a total of 106 kills as the Aces went a perfect 4-0 and pushed their win streak to eight. Her average was 6.63 per set. In Tuesday's contest against Tennessee Tech, Tam broke the program record with 39 kills. It marked the second-most in MVC history.
She started the Skyhawk Invitational picking up where she left off, registering 35 kills in 70 attempts versus UT Martin. That was the highest total in program history in a 4-set match. Tam added 13 kills in a win over Little Rock before finishing with 19 against Mercer on her way to being named the Skyhawk Invitational MVP.
Tam is the first MVC Player of the Week in five years with Ashley Ring last garnering the honor in 2014. Melanie Feliciano has won a pair of MVC Freshman of the Week accolades this season while Gabriela Macedo was the league’s Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 16.
Evansville is set to open up its conference slate this weekend with a trip to face UNI and Drake.
