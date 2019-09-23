Princeton man arrested for drunk driving with daughter in vehicle

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Around 9 Saturday night, a trooper with Indiana State Police said he stopped a driver for driving over the center line on State Road 168 near Church Street.
The driver was identified as Bradley Beadles 43, of Princeton.
ISP said that Beadles tested positive for marijuana and had a blood alcohol content of .10 percent.
Troopers also said that Beadles’ had his nine-year-old daughter in the car.
The press release states that the nine-year-old was released to a family member.
Beadles was arrested and charged with drunk driving charges.
He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he posted bond and was later released.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.