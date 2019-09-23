Owensboro man who was tied up, beaten dies

Brian Bailey (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
September 23, 2019 at 10:47 AM CDT - Updated September 23 at 10:48 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say 76-year-old Eugene Evans has died.

OPD says Evans was tied up and assaulted earlier in September. Police say Evans died Thursday from his injuries.

51-year-old Brian Bailey is currently charged with kidnapping and assault.

Police say Bailey tied up Evans at a home on West Victory Court and beat him. Police said Evans managed to shoot Bailey during the incident.

Bailey was treated for the wound before he was taken to jail.

Authorities said Evans and Bailey knew each other, but haven’t released a motive.

Police say additional charges against Bailey are pending.

