OPD receives $7K grant from Spirit of Blue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department received a $7,000 grant from the non-profit Spirit of Blue that will help them increase the safety of officers and the community.
The money will be used to buy 110 tourniquets and duty belt cases, one for each of its officers.
Police said they’ll carry the tourniquets with them at all times, allowing them to provide aid to the community or themselves in case of a traumatic injury.
“In a situation where you have a severe trauma, and they’re needed time is critical," Police Chief Jeff Speed said. "And it really doesn’t do you any good if you’ve got to wait for a tourniquet to be brought to you. A lot of times a paramedic can be a ways off or the fire department can be a ways off.”
OPD said they’ve purchased all 110 tourniquets and will start carrying them immediately.
