OPD investigating after firearms discharge hits car, detached garage on Fri.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after shots were fired in two different locations over the weekend.
Police said both incidents happened Friday night and were reported Saturday.
Police believe they’re likely related because they’re so close to each other.
Officers said a car was hit by a single gunshot on Winston Drive. Police said a detached garage was also hit on Ford Avenue.
“Very surprised," said Winston Drive resident, David Hemingway. “You just don’t hear that here in this particular neighborhood very often. But, you know, you have some of your small crimes here and there, but usually not much."
“That area typically is relatively quiet," said Andrew Boggess with the OPD. "Like I said overall you know we don’t actually have a lot of instances like this in particular. Like I said, it’s still kind of rare.”
Police told us they’re are treating these firearm discharges as separate instances.
Detectives are still looking for possible suspects.
If you have any information, call Owensboro police.
