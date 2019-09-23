New 50-50 raffle at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It may not feel like fall yet, but the annual Fall Festival on the west side of Evansville is just about two weeks away.
This year, the Nut Club will have a 50-50 raffle. They say they’ll have four orange booths set up along Franklin Street selling the tickets.
The tickets will be one for $5, three for $10, 20 for $20 or 50 for $40.
You’ll be able to enter through Saturday with the drawing on Saturday night.
Wristbands for the Fall Festival are now on sale. Nut Clubbers say you can find them at Donut Bank, Schnucks and Old National Bank.
The Fall Festival starts on October 7.
