Neighborhood Watch: Communities establishing fire restrictions due to dry conditions

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - It has been dry throughout the Tri-State and now several communities are putting fire restrictions in place.
On Monday, Union County in Kentucky and Perry County in Indiana imposed bans on open burning.
Both of these bans will remain in effect until conditions improve.
A disturbance in Haubstadt led to the arrest of a local man on a long list of charges.
A Gibson County deputy tried to arrest Justin Skelton, 36, for disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Ninth Street, but the sheriff’s office said Skelton resisted.
When the deputy finally got him into custody, he said he found an open pocket knife on Skelton as well as illegal drugs.
Skelton is being held on a $750 bond.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office wants your help identifying a suspect.
They provided a picture of the suspect below.
