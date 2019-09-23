Memorial boys soccer having another strong season despite young team

“From our back-to-back state championship teams, there’s only two that are still with us, so we’ve graduated a full team of guys the last few years,” Vieth said. “But these guys have been working hard, and it’s their time to play on varsity, and they’re doing a great job. We’re gonna keep pushing us forward 'cause I think there’s more from them. They’ve played in the JV level, they’re just as competitive, they’ve practiced against our guys, so we feel good about them and they’re getting experience through playing.”