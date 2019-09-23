Memorial boys soccer having another strong season despite young team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school soccer, the Memorial boys team is once again having another solid season.
The Tigers had a challenging weekend game, taking on some of the best in Kentucky.
On Thursday, they duked it out with their old rival Castle, winning 1-0 to take first place in the SIAC.
After Saturday, the Tigers are an impressive 6-2-2 while fielding one of its youngest teams in quite some time.
They only have six seniors, and Head Coach Bill Vieth is pleased with how they’ve played thus far.
“From our back-to-back state championship teams, there’s only two that are still with us, so we’ve graduated a full team of guys the last few years,” Vieth said. “But these guys have been working hard, and it’s their time to play on varsity, and they’re doing a great job. We’re gonna keep pushing us forward 'cause I think there’s more from them. They’ve played in the JV level, they’re just as competitive, they’ve practiced against our guys, so we feel good about them and they’re getting experience through playing.”
Memorial hits the field again on Tuesday, hosting Bosse at 7:30.
