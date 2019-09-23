Local farmers see high yield even after rainy spring

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - Back in June, local farmers like Jason Strode were concerned about their crops with all the rain washing out their plantings, but now, just a few months later, things are looking up.
“Beans will probably be a record," Strode said. "They handle moisture a lot better than corn. The corn will probably be in the top two or three we’ve ever had. So I think we’re getting better at dealing with the extreme weather that we have every year it seems like.”
Even the dry conditions are making harvesting the corn crops easier.
“Usually when it’s wet, I’m having to drive slower, but I’m really able to get after it when it’s dry," Strode said.
Even though Strode Farms saw some damage from excessive rain and wind storms, he says that’s expected in farming.
“You do the best you can with the knowledge you have, the equipment you have and the tools you have in your toolbox to make a good yield," he said. "And everything else is up to the good Lord.”
Strode told 14 News that both his soybean and corn crops are doing better than the national average. Some of the corn they harvested on Monday will be taken to Owensboro Grain.
