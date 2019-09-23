KYTC could go to regional offices for Real ID issuance

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky is working to get new Real IDs by the federal deadline of October 2020.
Before September, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet piloted a program in two county circuit court clerk offices to issue those new ID’s.
According to a statement about the REAL ID progress on Sept. 18, the KYTC said they are scrapping the pilot program. They cite staffing and workload increases in those offices.
Now, Kentucky Transportation officials said they’re going to work with the legislature to create a network of regional offices, rather than task county clerk offices.
Henderson Circuit Court clerk Herb McKee Junior said he supports the idea. He believes it would streamline the process to get the new REAL ID. He also said there should be a regional office in Henderson.
“Henderson County, we issue over 10,000 drivers licenses every year in this location," McKee said. "We believe we are a critical mass in western Kentucky. We believe this would be a good location for a regional office.”
McKee said they should know what the rollout plan will look like in the near future.
Without a REAL ID by October 2020, you’d need other identification such as a passport to fly or enter government facilities.
