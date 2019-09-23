Conert promoter appears in court, accused of deceiving Daviess Co. concert-goers

Jason Giardina (Daviess Co. Jail) (Source: Daviess Co. Jail)
By Katie Kapusta | September 23, 2019 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated September 23 at 4:10 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of deceiving concert-goers in Daviess County earlier in September appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Jason Giardina, 52, was arrested September 14 after sheriff’s deputies said he promoted a concert for David Allen Coe when he knew the act wasn’t coming.

According to the sheriff’s office, Giardina got out of jail on Friday on a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Giardina pled not guilty and will be in court again on November 8.

