Conert promoter appears in court, accused of deceiving Daviess Co. concert-goers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The man accused of deceiving concert-goers in Daviess County earlier in September appeared in court for the first time Monday.
Jason Giardina, 52, was arrested September 14 after sheriff’s deputies said he promoted a concert for David Allen Coe when he knew the act wasn’t coming.
According to the sheriff’s office, Giardina got out of jail on Friday on a $50,000 unsecured bond.
Giardina pled not guilty and will be in court again on November 8.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.