Closure scheduled for SR 56 bridge in Petersburg

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Pike County.
There will be a full bridge closure on SR 56 near Petersburg.
INDOT says Monday, Sept. 30, crews will close the bridge spanning Pride’s Creek less than a mile east of SR 57 for a bridge deck overlay project. Workers will be patching and resurfacing the bridge deck.
The closure will be in place around the clock.
The work scheduled is to wrap up the first week of October.
The official detour for the closure uses S.R. 56, I-69, S.R. 64 and S.R. 57.
