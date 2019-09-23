Autumn Begins With Cooler Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Autumn officially arrived early this morning in sync with needed rainfall and a trailing cold front. Most of the rain will end this morning followed by clearing skies as high temps sink into the lower 80’s after reaching the lower 90’s on Sunday. Tonight, clear and cooler with lows dipping into the upper 50’s.
Tuesday, mostly sunny coupled with low humidity as high temps reach the lower 80’s. Decent chances for additional rain and storms on Wednesday along an advancing cold front. The severe weather threat is low.
Heat returns late in the week with record highs possible over the weekend.
