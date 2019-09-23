Aces Fall at Valpo, Thanks to Crusaders Late Goals

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite a first half goal, the University of Evansville men’s soccer team dropped a road match at Valparaiso on Sunday afternoon in Valparaiso, Ind.
“We didn’t manage the game well towards the end of the match and gave up too many opportunities,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “To concede the number of fouls we did, put us under some pressure as well as they looked to play balls direct into the box. We’re going to have to look at tap. We’re 0-2 in conference with eight games left, so a lot left to play for in this season. We’re going to have to figure out who we are, what our identity is and get ready to play. We look forward to a full week of training before we play Santa Clara and then another week before we head back into conference play against Missouri State.”
Valpo earned an early advantage offensively recording the first five shots of the match with one on-goal as Joe Kouadio had his shot saved by senior Frederik Reimer in the 21st minute. The Aces tallied their first shot of the afternoon in the 22nd minutes as sophomore Ryan Harris forced the first save from Valpo goalkeeper Edvin Holst. Nearing the end of the first half, Evansville scored first on an odd sequence of events. With the ball in the midfield, a Crusader played the ball back to Holst who approached the ball when it made an awkward hop and bounced over Holst’s head and into the net. Each side had an opportunity to score before the end of the half, but neither found the back of the net.
The early moments of the second half resembled the start of the match as Valpo was the aggressor. Evansville had its share of possession and chances to increase its advantage as the Aces recorded four shots in the first 30 minutes of the second half. Valpo tied the match in the 77th minute as Dylan Waugaman scored off a corner kick and looked to force overtime. Four minutes late, the Crusaders moved in front as Adan Garcia tallied what would be the game-winner for Valpo in the 81st minute.
Valpo out-shot Evansville, 19-9, but both sides were even in shots on-goal with seven each.
Evansville heads back to Arad McCutchan Stadium on Sunday, September 29 as the Aces host Santa Clara at 2 p.m.
