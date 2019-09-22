Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 lane closures due to railroad work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad work is underway on Highway 41.
The inside passing lane of U.S. 41 is closed to replace crossing signals.
That’s happening just north of Yokel Road near the former Whirlpool building.
Drivers will still be able to move through the outside lanes there.
Work is expected to wrap up Sunday night.
At the end of September, another section will be shut down.
Indiana Department of Transportation says the closure will begin on September 30 and all lanes will be closed from Morgan Avenue to Walnut Street.
The highway has to close so crews can remove railroad tracks.
The project is expected to take two days but will affect thousands of drivers in Evansville.
