6th annual NICU reunion at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than a thousand people were at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital Sunday as the NICU welcomed back all of their past patients.
It was their sixth annual NICU reunion.
Many shared hugs and stories of the success the children have had since leaving the NICU.
While some kids were two to three months old and some were six to seven-years-old, but they all shared the bond of being treated in the NICU.
Parents shared hugs with nurses and stories with doctors while children ran from room to room painting and playing games.
It was a day decorated around Doctor Seuss, and many nurses and doctors told us that these kids will go far.
“I think it’s very great for the families to come back and share their experiences with us, but it’s also refreshing to see all the hard work we’ve put in really sets these babies up to a great start, and we love the chance to get and see these families again," said Dr. Bridget, the medical director.
