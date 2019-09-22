17th annual Funk in the City

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marked the 17 annual Funk in the City.
The event was held at the Haynie’s Corner Arts District and had more than 80 artists showcasing their talents, many of which come from all over the region.
The festival also included food vendors and live music. You could also find paintings, ceramics and locally made jewelry.
They have the event once in the fall and the spring every year.
Event organizers say it encourages growth in the community.
“You know, all the revitalization, there’s more businesses, more activity down here and I think it brings people down to get to know the area and know that it’s a safe area to be in," said Ashley Schaefer, president of Funk in the City. “We give back money to the local community here in Haynie’s corner to help develop infrastructure.”
