25th annual Cub Scout Field Day held Sat.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local scouts enjoyed a day of fun activities for the 25th annual Cub Scout Field Day at the Eykamp Scout Center.
Over 500 boys and girls from local cub scout troops participated in the field day.
Scouts could participate in hands-on activities like archery, rocket building, an obstacle course and more.
Leaders believe that events like this help bring scouts closer together and helps newer scouts get more familiar with scouting.
“This is a great opportunity for the new scouts because they get to meet their leaders and really spend time with the other scouts in their pack,” said Boy Scout District Executive Abby Roberts. "They also get to really see what cubs scouts is about, and get to do the activities that they’ve never really done before.”
Scouts could also make their own s’mores and homemade ice cream.
