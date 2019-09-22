Sat. was 13th annual Harvest of Quilts event in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the 13th annual Harvest of Quilts in Evansville.
The event was put on by the Raintree Quilter’s Guild.
The show hosted a competition of the best quilts that features 15 different categories including large work quilts, smaller quilts, even quilts that are just red and white colors.
The event also included different sewing vendors.
The show included a fundraiser where the proceeds go to SWIRCA.
Organizers of the event said it was a fun way to highlight something that they’re passionate about.
“We want to share who we are and what we do," said Irene Scheffler, quilt show chairwoman. "And we want to give people the opportunity to relive those memories of quilts within their family and within their community that have meaning to them.”
