Rain returns tonight, cooler for the workweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - So far, the month of September has been hot and dry, but there is finally some rain and cooler weather in the forecast.
A broken line of showers and storms will move through from northwest to southeast overnight ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will remain unseasonably mild tonight, only falling into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Some of that rain may linger over into the first half of Monday in the form of light, scattered showers, but any remaining rain should taper off by about midday as that cold front pushes to the east-southeast. Sunshine will gradually return Monday afternoon, but that cold front will also shift our winds and bring cooler air down from the northwest, so high temperatures will be in the low 80s Monday with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
Our high temperatures will remain in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be sunny thanks to a high pressure system, but an approaching cold front will bring us another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, and those rain chances will carry over into Thursday morning.
Behind that cold front, we will see another, smaller dip in our temperatures with highs in the upper 70s Thursday, but that cooldown won’t last long. A warm front will swing up from the southwest, ushering in a shot of hot air for the weekend. High temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s Friday through Sunday.
