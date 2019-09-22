Mobile work zone on U.S. 431 begins Monday in Daviess Co., Ky.

September 22, 2019 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 8:31 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Daviess Co. Ky.

Kentucky transportation officials say a mobile work zone with intermittent lane restrictions along U.S. 431 in southern Daviess County will begin Monday.

The project area runs along U.S. 431 from the Daviess-McLean County Line extending northward to the south edge of Owensboro at mile point 10.246.

Crews will be upgrading guardrail and adding new Type 1 end treatments along just over 10-miles of U.S. 431.

Some intermittent daytime lane restrictions and shoulder restrictions will be required for the work.

It will be a mobile operation, so the active portion of the work zone may change locations a couple of times a day or more as the work progresses. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.

The target completion date is November 1.

