Mobile work zone on U.S. 431 begins Monday in Daviess Co., Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Daviess Co. Ky.
Kentucky transportation officials say a mobile work zone with intermittent lane restrictions along U.S. 431 in southern Daviess County will begin Monday.
The project area runs along U.S. 431 from the Daviess-McLean County Line extending northward to the south edge of Owensboro at mile point 10.246.
Crews will be upgrading guardrail and adding new Type 1 end treatments along just over 10-miles of U.S. 431.
Some intermittent daytime lane restrictions and shoulder restrictions will be required for the work.
It will be a mobile operation, so the active portion of the work zone may change locations a couple of times a day or more as the work progresses. Drivers should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers.
The target completion date is November 1.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.