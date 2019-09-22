KWC Women’s Soccer Falls at Trevecca

NASHVILLE, TN. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer team opened Great Midwest Athletic Conference play on Saturday night, falling to Trevecca Nazarene University by a score of 3-1 in Nashville.
The Trojans got on the board first with a goal in the 15th minute and again in the 24th to take a 2-0 lead to halftime. Trevecca outshot the Panthers 7-4 in the first half.
Wesleyan fought til the end with their goal coming in the 88th minute. Reigning G-MAC Offensive Player of the Week Madisyn Hunt scored her 10th goal of the season to pull the Panthers within one with two minutes remaining.
However less than 15 second later Trevecca scored an insurance goal for their third and final goal.
Trevecca held the advantage in shots, 15-11. Wesleyan put four shots on goal. Taylor Rentchler played the full 90 minutes in net for Wesleyan, recording eight saves and allowing three goals.
The Panthers return home next week to host a pair of G-MAC contests.
Wesleyan will take on Ohio Dominican on Thursday followed by Cedarville on Saturday with both games taking place at Panther Field.
