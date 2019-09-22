KWC Men’s Soccer Falls to Findlay in GMAC Opener

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s soccer team open Great Midwest play again on Saturday. After a power outage in Nashville earlier this week, Wesleyan saw its game with Trevecca wiped out. On Saturday the G-MAC reboot saw Findlay defeat the Panthers 5-0.
The Oilers (4-1, 2-1 GMAC) saw favorable fortune to open the game, scoring in the first 100 seconds. David Hug got a loose ball out of a pile at midfield and found Josh Hales break away from the pack, leaving a one-on-one matchup with Panthers’ keeper Lucas Daunhauer. Hales got Daunhauer to come out of the net and tapped-in the opening goal.
The Panthers (2-2, 0-1 GMAC) responded with a heavy attack on the Oilers’ side of the field. In the eighth minute Anatoli Gishe faked to the outside and cut in and got a good look on goal, but his shot sailed high. Wesleyan got seven shots in the first half, two on goal. Andrew Boulton made both saves to preserve a shut-out at the break.
Wesleyan inserted a much more pressing attack at the start of the second period and had the Oilers on their heels. Maxten Miller fired a rocket from 15-yards out that nearly collapsed the crossbar, but the ball bounced straight down and out of the Oiler’s goal.
Findlay adjusted to the change in pressure and started to work possessions laterally. In the 58th minute the Oilers scored a second time, this time a defensive defection in the box bounded past Daunhauer. Findlay added three more late goals to pick-up the Great Midwest victory.
In total the Panthers took 14 shots, six of them on goal. Boulton made all necessary saves to earn the shot-out win. Austin Moore finished with three shots, two on goal.
The Panthers will host Ohio Dominican on Thursday. The match at Panther Field is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM CT.
