Country Heights Elementary creates mosaic art out of Rubik’s Cubes
(Source: Country Heights Elementary)
September 21, 2019 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 8:02 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Country Heights Elementary School received a grant by Mrs. Poynter from the Rubik’s Cube Foundation.

According to the school’s Facebook page, they were only one of four schools nationwide to complete a collaborative art piece using art, math, and problem-solving skills to represent their school mascot.

Each student and staff member worked on completing a specific Rubik’s Cube to fit into the project.

