Country Heights Elementary creates mosaic art out of Rubik’s Cubes

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Country Heights Elementary School received a grant by Mrs. Poynter from the Rubik’s Cube Foundation.
According to the school’s Facebook page, they were only one of four schools nationwide to complete a collaborative art piece using art, math, and problem-solving skills to represent their school mascot.
Each student and staff member worked on completing a specific Rubik’s Cube to fit into the project.
The school completed a collaborative art piece using art, math, and problem-solving skills to represent their school mascot.
Each student and staff member worked on completing a specific Rubik’s Cube to fit into the mural of their mascot.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.