Boil advisory issued for parts of Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of Henderson County.
Customers receiving water on Bluff City Road, Spottsville Bluff City Road, First and Second Streets and Boswell are affected.
Henderson County Water District said this comes after a water main break.
They are asking the affected customers to boil water for at least five minutes.
They also say if your water is colored you should open several cold water faucets until water runs clear
