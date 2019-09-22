Aces Volleyball Extends Winning Streak to Eight

After Mercer ran out to a 3-1 advantage in the second frame, Evansville came back with a 4-0 stretch that included a Cecilia Thon service ace. The Bears rallied to grab a 10-9 lead before UE came back with five in a row. Following a Rachel Tam kill, the UE defense forced three Bear errors in a row to go up by a 14-10 score. Mercer responded with a point before UE put three more on the board, taking a 17-11 score and forcing the Bears to use their second time out. The Aces never let the Bears get closer as they pulled away for a 25-14 victory.