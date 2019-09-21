Students return to school after reports of bat colony in school attic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at St. Benedict Cathedral School went back to school on Monday after the Diocese called off classes for the day after a maintenance worker found what appears to be a colony of bats in an attic.
Crews began work, sealing the affected building so the bats can drop down and fly out, but they won’t be able to crawl back in again.
Parents told us the diocese called with a recorded message, saying sixth through eighth-graders will be taken to a restricted hall of Memorial High School while the bat exclusion takes place.
“It’s a licensed contractor who’s been trained to do this type of remediation has been retained to handle the work," said Tim Lilley, director of communication. “How that group will actually do that? No, we don’t know all the details. We just know this is someone with a successful track record with this kind of exclusion work.”
The Diocese said work can last up to two weeks and students will not return to the building until it is safe to do so.
