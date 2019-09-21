Rain chances and a cooldown on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - So far, the month of September has been hot and dry, but there is finally some rain and cooler weather in the forecast.
Tonight will be fairly mild with low temperatures in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be another mostly sunny and unseasonably hot day thanks to a breeze from the south-southwest continuing the flow of warm air into the Tri-State. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s, about 10° warmer than normal for this time of year.
However, our clouds will start to increase Sunday evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest. That front will bring a broken line of showers and storms through our region overnight Sunday night, and some of the rain could carry over into the first half of Monday.
Unfortunately, it does not look like this will be the kind of widespread, soaking rain we could use right now, but we’ll take any rain we can get! It is possible some of the storms to our northwest earlier in the day on Sunday could be severe, but since the storms won’t be arriving here until after dark, there will not be as much energy in the atmosphere, and the storms will likely weaken as they move into the Tri-State.
Behind the cold front bringing us that rain, cooler air will move in from the north-northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the workweek.
