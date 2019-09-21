National Prisoner of War Day honored in Owensboro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday was “National Prisoner of War Recognition Day,” and one man in Owensboro is among those being honored.
Thomas Bell was a prisoner of war in World War II.
At Heritage Place Assisted Living, Bell shared his story. At 95-years-old, his memories of 1943 are still vivid.
Thomas was drafted when he was just 18-years-old and was sent overseas to fight in World War II. Thomas said he was captured during the Battle of the Bulge and taken prisoner.
“We walked about 25 kilometers, about 18 miles a day. Sleeping in barns at night. They were fed a slice of black German bread and a bowl of potato soup. No potatoes, just water the potatoes were cooked in,” Bell said.
Thomas said he was a prisoner of war for three months and dropped to just 98 pounds.
“I went from the little prison hospital back to a field hospital, and from there I went to Paris, France where I was in a hospital there," Bell said. “And they fed me. they kept a gallon of water and a plate of food by my bed all the time.”
Thomas is believed to be the only prisoner of war living in Daviess County, and dozens showed up at Heritage Place Assisted Living on National POW Recognition day to hear a first-hand account of history.
“These people went overseas and sacrificed their lives, their time, were in danger," Heritage Place Executive Director Tim Dempsey said. “Really so we could have the freedoms that we have.”
Thomas said there’s only one reason he’s here today while so many never made it home.
“He will always believe it was God that saved him. That G.I. just happened to be me, Thomas B. Bell," Bell said.
