Family left with unanswered questions after sister dies in crash

Gibson Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A family is seeking answers after their sister was killed in a Gibson County Crash last Friday, September 13. That victim was 19-year-old Shayna Wheatley. Rebecca Wheatley remembers her sister fondly. “She was only 19 but she had already accomplished a lot.”
Her sisters remember her as a fun-loving go-getter. “She went out and got a job and she was always steady at any job she had. She only had two but she kept them both.”
Shayna’s sisters said she was on her way to work on the day of the accident when it happened at the intersection at County Road 350 South and 175 East.
Now, her sisters are trying to figure out what happened.
“Because I’ve been having to go and piece things together, I’ve probably seen more than I could handle,” said Katlin Wheatley, Shayna’s sister.
The Wheatley sisters said they haven’t been able to process the loss of their sister because some things aren’t adding up for them after the crash. Rebecca explained, “There were no markings or paint on the road from where they had taken measurements.”
According to the report, Wheatley was hit on her driver’s side. The driver that hit her claimed he was going 50 mph in a 40 and that Wheatley reportedly didn’t stop at the stop sign.
The report shows Wheatly as “failure to yield,” but it doesn’t report the other driver as “unsafe speed.”
The sisters are concerned the report shows Wheatly listed as using “no restraint.”
“We went and looked at the car our self. We found her seat belt still in place, where it had ripped at the waist," Rebecca said.
In pictures the sisters shared with us, you can see that the seat belt was still latched.
The sisters now want answers about why there were discrepancies in what they saw and what the report said.
“Nobody should have to deal with that,” Katlin said. “No family member should have to go out and do their own private investigation.”
We reached out to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office asking specific questions about these concerns the Wheatley sisters have. The sheriff responded to our questions saying he is out of the office this week and he will be back Monday, further stating he will see if he can find information in regards to this matter.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.