Watch Touchdown Live at 10:35

Touchdown Live Week 5 Scoreboard
Touchdown Live - 14 Sports (Source: WFIE)
By Jared Goffinet | September 20, 2019 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:00 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Another great week of high school football is here and 14 Sports has you covered for all the gridiron coverage.

[Click here for live scores]

Here’s a look at the games we will be updating throughout the night:

  • Henderson County vs Anderson County - 7 p.m.
  • Meade County vs Apollo - 7 p.m.
  • Hancock County vs Barren County - 7 p.m.
  • Union County vs Caldwell County - 7 p.m.
  • Edwards County vs Carmi - 7 p.m.
  • Castle vs Central - 7 p.m.
  • Owensboro vs Daviess County - 7 p.m.
  • CZR vs Fairfield - 7 p.m.
  • Pike Central vs Forest Park - 6:30 p.m.
  • Princeton vs Gibson Southern - 7 p.m.
  • Reitz vs Harisson- 7 p.m.
  • Boonville vs Linton-Stockton - 6:30 p.m.
  • Ballard Memorial vs Madisonville - 7 p.m.
  • North vs Mater Dei - 7 p.m.
  • Butler County vs McLean County - 7 p.m.
  • Bosse vs Memorial - 7 p.m. - Touchdown Live Streaming Game of the Week
  • Richland vs Mt. Carmel - 7 p.m.
  • Heritage Hills vs North Posey - 7 p.m.
  • Muhlenberg County vs Ohio County - 7 p.m.
  • Hopkins County Central vs Owensboro Catholic - 7 p.m.
  • Southridge vs South Spencer - 6:30 p.m.
  • Perry Central vs Tecumseh - 7 p.m.
  • Springs Valley vs Tell City - 6:30 p.m.
  • Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln - 6:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Vernon vs Washington - 6:30 p.m.
  • Fulton City vs Webster County - 7 p.m.

Be sure to watch Touchdown Live at 10:35 p.m. for highlights from Friday’s games.

