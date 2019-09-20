SB 41 lanes now open as drivers head into Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A $25 million project that has been in the works for more than two years in nearing the end.
Drivers discovered Friday morning that the southbound lanes of Highway 41 are now back open.
INDOT officials say they aren’t quite done yet, and you’ll see crews until November.
The “FixFor41” is a collaboration between INDOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Crews have been rehabilitating seven bridges and the highway pavement near the U.S. 41 interchange with I-69
