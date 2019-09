EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After 3 rainless weeks, showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Sunday and next week. In the meantime, highs will rise to the upper 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be mainly sunny with increasing clouds and rain moving in by the evening. Highs next week will drop into the upper 70s and lows will sink into the lower 60s. Rain chances appear on Monday and again for Wednesday through Friday.