Owensboro man charged with child sex crimes in court, bond stays at $500K

Owensboro man charged with child sex crimes in court, bond stays at $500K
KSP says his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Katie Kapusta | September 20, 2019 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:08 PM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Owensboro man charged with 25 felony counts involving child exploitation was back in court.

46-year-old Brandon Sally is charged with rape, sodomy, promoting sexual performance by a minor among other similar charges.

[Daviess Co. man charged with nearly 100 felony counts has case waived to grand jury]

KSP says his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.
KSP says his arrest is the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Kentucky State Police say his arrest follows an undercover “Internet Crimes Against Children” investigation.

Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing explicit photos online.

Judge Castlen kept Sally’s bond at $500,000. His next court date will be October 23.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.