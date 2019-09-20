Owensboro man charged with child sex crimes in court, bond stays at $500K

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Owensboro man charged with 25 felony counts involving child exploitation was back in court.
46-year-old Brandon Sally is charged with rape, sodomy, promoting sexual performance by a minor among other similar charges.
Kentucky State Police say his arrest follows an undercover “Internet Crimes Against Children” investigation.
Investigators say they discovered Sally was sharing explicit photos online.
Judge Castlen kept Sally’s bond at $500,000. His next court date will be October 23.
