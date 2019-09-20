Tri-State teen dies after complications with cerebral palsy

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A sad update as a 16-year-old girl we featured on 14 News in July died on Thursday.
We met Sarah Schoenbaechler on her “half-birthday.” She was suffering from complications of cerebral palsy.
The Green Springs Subdivision put on a “Christmas in July” parade for her featuring her favorite animal bright pink flamingos.
The community rallied around her as they decorated their homes and yards.
Schoenbaechler would have turned 17 in January.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.