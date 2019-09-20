New assisted living facility coming to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A new 99,000 square-foot senior living facility is being built in Warrick County called Heritage Woods of Newburgh.
The new assisted living facility is going to be a part of the Wellness Trail in Newburgh and county officials told us that it’s a perfect fit.
Heritage Woods of Newburgh will have a total of 120 private one-bedroom and studio apartments.
They will be serving all income types for the senior community, including those who use Medicaid.
The buildings will have office and programming spaces, and even a built-in trail.
“We want Warrick County to be a fantastic place for everyone to live. So whether we are personally getting older, our parents are getting older, this kind of facility, this kind of development, is really important for our community,” said Steve Roelle of Success Warrick County.
The assisted living facility will likely be done in the fall of 2020.
You can find out how to apply here.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.