McLean Co. takes on Sunrise School Spirit Season 5

MCLEAN CO., Ky (WFIE) - The McLean Co. Cougars do not hold back when it comes to Sunrise School Spirit.
They are the 2018 winners, and they are hoping to win this year too.
So far this season, Mt. Vernon is in the lead. The wildcats brought in an impressive 20,536 pounds of food.
The Henderson County Colonels are right behind them with more than 18,000 pounds of food.
All of that food goes to Tri-State Food Bank, and we should find out McLean County’s total at some point Friday.
The students created an impressive display that looks like a pirate ship.
We’re heading to North Posey next Friday.
