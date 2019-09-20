Local attorney opposes Owensboro gun show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The gun show has been in Owensboro for as long as people can remember, but for one community member, the event creates some major concerns.
“I understand tradition means something," Clay Wilkey a local attorney that is against the gun show said. "But I do think it’s time to start recognizing that the world around us is changing. And I don’t think the answer is selling more guns to people who shouldn’t have guns.”
Wilkey’s worried the gun show is too close to Owensboro Catholic High School. He also said it’s easier for people to get guns at gun shows rather than stores.
“I enjoy hunting," he said. "I do enjoy shooting. I’m advocating for responsible gun ownership, and our state and federal leaders are failing us on this.”
The Sportscenter is owned by the city of Owensboro and it hires an outside agency to handle events at the Sportscenter.
The city said they don’t think they can do much about it because of a state statute prohibiting the city from regulating the sale of firearms.
“The way that statute is written out, we might possibly move it somewhere else in the community, but I don’t think we can cancel it," Lynn said.
Another gun show is scheduled for March, and Wilkey hopes the conversation continues.
“Let’s have an intelligent conversation about what’s appropriate for this city to be doing in 2019," Wilkey said.
The gun show is this weekend. The city told us the only profit they get from the show is $5 from each table that’s set up at the event.
