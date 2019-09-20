Linda White named Methodist Health CEO

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Hospital officials say Linda E. White has been appointed the new CEO of Methodist Health.
Her new role starts Oct. 1.
They say current Methodist Health President & CEO Benny Nolen will serve as both Assistant CEO at Methodist Health, and CEO of Methodist Health Union County.
“As the former President and CEO of Deaconess Health System, Linda will bring her experience and expertise to Methodist Health, focusing on enhancing quality and financial stability,” said Dane Shields, Chairman, Board of Directors, Methodist Health. “As Deaconess and Methodist Health continue to work together to bring about a shared focus on enhancing local care in western Kentucky, Linda’s leadership and knowledge will further strengthen this effort.” White began her career as a nurse management analyst at Deaconess. She was promoted in 1982 to be the director of medical/surgical nursing. In 1985 she joined the senior administrative staff, where she has served as vice president of nursing, chief operating officer, president of Deaconess Hospital and then president and CEO of Deaconess Health System. White retired from her role on July 31, 2017, and became the Executive Director of the Deaconess Foundation.
“With this assignment, Linda brings a management style that fits the definition of servant leadership, as she is skilled in building a shared vision and collaborative culture,” said Shawn McCoy, CEO, Deaconess Health System. “I’ve worked with Linda for more than 25 years, and over her decades of service, she has been known for encouraging and supporting employees at all levels of the organization, always looking to unlock their full potential and ability. She is steadfast in not only her commitment to the community, but especially her focus on compassionate, patient-centered care.”
