Linda White named Methodist Health CEO

“As the former President and CEO of Deaconess Health System, Linda will bring her experience and expertise to Methodist Health, focusing on enhancing quality and financial stability,” said Dane Shields, Chairman, Board of Directors, Methodist Health. “As Deaconess and Methodist Health continue to work together to bring about a shared focus on enhancing local care in western Kentucky, Linda’s leadership and knowledge will further strengthen this effort.” White began her career as a nurse management analyst at Deaconess. She was promoted in 1982 to be the director of medical/surgical nursing. In 1985 she joined the senior administrative staff, where she has served as vice president of nursing, chief operating officer, president of Deaconess Hospital and then president and CEO of Deaconess Health System. White retired from her role on July 31, 2017, and became the Executive Director of the Deaconess Foundation.