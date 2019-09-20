Late Summer Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The normal late-September high temperature as dropped to 80-degrees but temps will continue to hover above normal. We have recorded plenty of precipitation all year long until September. In the last month, a scant .01” in the rain gauge setting up September to the one of the driest ever. Mostly sunny today with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80’s.