Late Summer Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The normal late-September high temperature as dropped to 80-degrees but temps will continue to hover above normal. We have recorded plenty of precipitation all year long until September. In the last month, a scant .01” in the rain gauge setting up September to the one of the driest ever. Mostly sunny today with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 80’s.
Slightly cooler weather through the weekend. Temps will remain above normal in the mid to upper 80’s through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected on Saturday. Late Sunday, increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temps in the mid-80’s.
