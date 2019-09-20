Henderson Recycling Center taking hazardous waste Saturday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Recycling Center is helping you get rid of certain hazardous waste materials on Saturday, Sep. 21.
Henderson County households can bring acceptable materials to the center located at 398 Sam Ball Way (adjacent to the Henderson County Fairgrounds) from 8 a.m. to noon.
Materials that will be accepted are oil-based paint, aerosols, pesticide liquids, pesticide solids, cleaners, reactives, roofing tar, driveway sealers, antifreeze, gasoline, kerosene, mercury, asbestos, automobile products (fluids, greases), batteries, propane cylinders (5 and 20 pounds), helium cylinders, freon cylinders, oxygen cylinders, carbon dioxide cylinders, fluorescent bulbs, aluminum paint, PCB materials and lab pack chemicals.
Materials that will not be accepted are: Latex paint, motor oil, agricultural and/or farm chemicals, explosives/ammunition, road flares, smoke detectors, televisions, tires and computer screens. Participants will need to present a valid Kentucky driver’s license issued in Henderson County. This program is for households only.
The event is sponsored by City of Henderson and the Henderson County Fiscal Court with funding from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.
For general information on how to recycle latex paint, motor oil or tires, call 270-827-1979.
