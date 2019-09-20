Former Princeton teacher accused of child seduction, theft in court Fri.

Former Princeton teacher accused of child seduction, theft in court Fri.
(Source: Gibson County Jail)
September 20, 2019 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:35 PM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former Princeton teacher charged with attempted child seduction and theft made his first court appearance Friday.

Gary Kinswa, 44, was arrested on Thursday.

[Fmr. Princeton teacher arrested for attempted child seduction, theft]

On Friday, a judge appointed him a public defender and raised his bond to $1,500 cash.

He’s accused of exchanging inappropriate text messages and emails with a student when he was a teacher at Princeton Community High School.

Kinswa is also accused of stealing money from the high school prom fund.

His next court appearance is set for next week.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.