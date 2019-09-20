Former Princeton teacher accused of child seduction, theft in court Fri.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A former Princeton teacher charged with attempted child seduction and theft made his first court appearance Friday.
Gary Kinswa, 44, was arrested on Thursday.
On Friday, a judge appointed him a public defender and raised his bond to $1,500 cash.
He’s accused of exchanging inappropriate text messages and emails with a student when he was a teacher at Princeton Community High School.
Kinswa is also accused of stealing money from the high school prom fund.
His next court appearance is set for next week.
