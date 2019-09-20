Climate change protest in Evansville

Movement educates on renewable resources

By Derick Brattain | September 20, 2019 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 2:48 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An international protest has hit the local level on climate change.

Protesters gathered outside the Civic Center in Evansville on Friday.

It’s a movement happening across the nation, many of which are led by youth. They’re encouraging people to look into renewable resources, like wind and solar power.

14 News caught up with someone who says education is important when it comes to the environment.

“I really didn’t learn too much about environmentalism as a kid growing up," said Logan Vest, a protester. "I wish maybe in elementary school. We had Earth Day and stuff, but I wish we had more education about this. I’m sure the youth do nowadays but the more education, the better in my opinion.”

The protest is inspired by 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish environmental activist.

