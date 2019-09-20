Bears eye 4th straight win over Knights

“I thought we did a nice job of creating explosive plays, again I like taking shots, we have speed on the outside, we have a quarterback that can get it to him," said head coach, Sean Coultis. "This is what we could be when we play our best in all three phases: offense, defense, special teams. This is the potential of what we could be when we put it all together. They’re very disciplined, they’re a great program, they have way more kids than us, they’re well-coached, they’re good and they’re not gonna give us the game, they really don’t turn over the ball on offense, they’re sound on defense, so whatever we do we need to take it from them, they’re not just gonna give us the game.”