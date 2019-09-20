Bears eye 4th straight win over Knights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SIAC play is well underway on the gridiron and for the second week in a row there are some big match-ups on the schedule, one of those being the Knights versus the Bears.
Both teams come into the match-up 3-1 overall and undefeated in conference play.
Week four was big for both squads, but specifically, the Bears. Central imposed a running clock on rival Reitz en route to a 42-nothing win, handing the Panthers the program’s worst loss in over a decade.
The Bears defense was impeccable in the victory, but more so the offense. Led by QB Collins Turner, Central’s air attack and run-game turned a lot of heads throughout the city.
“I thought we did a nice job of creating explosive plays, again I like taking shots, we have speed on the outside, we have a quarterback that can get it to him," said head coach, Sean Coultis. "This is what we could be when we play our best in all three phases: offense, defense, special teams. This is the potential of what we could be when we put it all together. They’re very disciplined, they’re a great program, they have way more kids than us, they’re well-coached, they’re good and they’re not gonna give us the game, they really don’t turn over the ball on offense, they’re sound on defense, so whatever we do we need to take it from them, they’re not just gonna give us the game.”
Castle vs Central kicks off on Friday at Central Stadium at 7 p.m.
