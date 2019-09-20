Bats close St. Benedict Cathedral School Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Benedict Cathedral School in Evansville is closed Friday, September 20.
Officials with the diocese say a consultant conducting maintenance work discovered evidence of a colony of bats in the attic of one of the school buildings.
The say students will complete an e-learning day.
“The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are paramount,” said Dr. Daryl Hagan, Diocese of Evansville superintendent of schools. “We apologize for this inconvenience, but we are exercising an abundance of caution in canceling in-school classes for Sept. 20 in order to give professionals a chance to assess the situation and determine next steps on safely eliminating the colony.”
