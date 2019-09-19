Watch Live: EPD and FOP holding news conferences concerning Chief Bolin vote

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police are both holding news conferences Thursday afternoon.
EPD spoke shortly after 2:30 p.m. at their headquarters.
The FOP is holding their news conference at 3:30 p.m. at their lodge.
As we’ve reported FOP members held a “vote of confidence” for Chief Billy Bolin Wednesday night.
The FOP President says for the first time in their history, the majority of FOP members voted they did not have confidence in their chief.
The vote does not mean Bolin will be removed from his position.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he fully supports Bolin.
Bolin also said in a Facebook post that he’s not going anywhere.
