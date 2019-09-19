Watch Live: EPD and FOP holding news conferences concerning Chief Bolin vote

Current, retired EPD officers cast ballots for Chief Bolin?s ?vote of confidence?
By Jill Lyman | September 19, 2019 at 1:55 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 3:11 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police are both holding news conferences Thursday afternoon.

EPD spoke shortly after 2:30 p.m. at their headquarters.

The FOP is holding their news conference at 3:30 p.m. at their lodge.

As we’ve reported FOP members held a “vote of confidence” for Chief Billy Bolin Wednesday night.

The FOP President says for the first time in their history, the majority of FOP members voted they did not have confidence in their chief.

FOP: EPD officers declared no confidence in Chief Bolin

The vote does not mean Bolin will be removed from his position.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke says he fully supports Bolin.

Bolin also said in a Facebook post that he’s not going anywhere.

Chief Billy Bolin
