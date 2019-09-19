Sizzling Late Summer Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny…hot and dry with high temps hitting 90-degrees this afternoon. The normal late-September high temperature as dropped to 80-degrees but temps will continue sizzle well above normal. Hot weather will persist through the Friday with strong high pressure cemented in place.
Slightly cooler weather on Friday and through the weekend. Temps will remain above normal but will ease into the mid to upper 80’s Friday through Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Little to no precipitation is expected through Saturday. Late Sunday, increasing chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.