Sheriff’s Office: kidnapping charge dropped for men arrested after chase, manhunt

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new development in a two-county police chase.
Francis Wilkins and Robert Chilcoate were originally accused of kidnapping a woman and her two kids as well as attempting to kidnap a child before leading police on a chase.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials tell us the women, who first said she had been kidnapped, now claims she went willingly into the car.
The sheriff’s office has decided to drop that charge against both men.
