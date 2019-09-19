Sheriff’s Office: kidnapping charge dropped for men arrested after chase, manhunt

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office used drones and helicopters and got help from Indiana State Police troopers to find him. (Source: WFIE)
September 19, 2019

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new development in a two-county police chase.

Francis Wilkins and Robert Chilcoate were originally accused of kidnapping a woman and her two kids as well as attempting to kidnap a child before leading police on a chase.

Robert Chilcoate is facing charges of kidnapping and attempted kidnapping in Kentucky, and he's accused of resisting arrest in Indiana.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office officials tell us the women, who first said she had been kidnapped, now claims she went willingly into the car.

The sheriff’s office has decided to drop that charge against both men.

