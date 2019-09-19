OPD: Woman arrested after man robbed at gunpoint

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police arrested a 24-year old woman after they say she robbed a man at gunpoint of his car.
Police say a driver took off as officers tried pulling him over. Soon after, we are told they spotted the car in a driveway on Placid Place.
According to Owensboro Police, the driver got out, but the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat.
Police say the passenger was Aieral White and she almost hit officers as she sped off. The man told police White held him at gunpoint and told him not to stop.
Officers were able to track White down. She is now facing charges for robbery and fleeing from police.
