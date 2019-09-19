New initiative in Evansville to help those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new initiative to help those in need.
It’s called the Convoy of Hope. The plan: hand out 35,000 pounds of groceries for free.
Community leaders also plan to offer other services and make sure every child who comes walks away with a new pair of shoes.
On Thursday, community leaders met to plan the event set to take place next July.
“You don’t have to be the most destitute," explains Outreach Director Jason Bachman. "Sometimes we’re all just facing a shortage in the month. There’s too much month and not enough money and these goods and services can help anybody bridge that gap and make a difference. That’s what we want to be here for.”
To make the event possible- organizers say they’ll need the help from the community.
